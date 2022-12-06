 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
65.22% voting in phase-2 of Gujarat Assembly polls compared to 69.99% in 2017

Dec 06, 2022 / 04:08 PM IST

Gujarat, having a total of 182 Assembly seats, had registered 68.41 per cent voting in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Representative image

A voter turnout of 65.22 per cent was recorded in the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 93 seats, as per the latest data shared by the Election Commission on Tuesday.

In 2017, these constituencies had registered 69.99 per cent turnout.

The voting on Monday covered the 93 seats spread across 14 districts of north and central regions of Gujarat.

The first phase of elections held on December 1 covered 89 Assembly seats and recorded 63.31 per cent polling.

In the second phase of polls on Monday, Ahmedabad district, which has 21 seats, registered the lowest voter turnout of 59.10 per cent, while Banaskantha was on top at 72.49 per cent, as per the latest EC data.