App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 22, 2018 01:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

52 Dalits, tribals 'enslaved' in Karnataka, govt busy with cabinet expansion: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah called on his party workers to help those in distress.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Citing a media report, BJP president Amit Shah on December 22 expressed shock over 52 people from Dalit and tribal communities being allegedly "enslaved" in Karnataka and said the Congress-JD(S) government in the state was "busy with cabinet expansion".

He called on his party workers to help those in distress.

"Shocking that members from Dalit & Tribal communities were enslaved and made to suffer in the most inhuman conditions, but the Congress-JDS govt is busy with cabinet expansion! People are watching. I urge our karyakartas to help the people in distress," Shah said in a tweet.

According to the media report, 52 people from the two communities, including 16 women and four children, were enslaved and forced to work for 19 hours a day without wages.

Protests by these people were met with beatings and women being sexually harassed, it said.
First Published on Dec 22, 2018 12:53 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #Congress #Karnataka #Politics

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.