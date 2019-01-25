App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

52.8% people prefer Narendra Modi as next prime minister, Rahul Gandhi at 26.9%: National Trust Survey

Around 35,000 people across urban and rural wards covering 320 parliamentary constituencies in 23 states were surveyed

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

According to the Firstpost National Trust Survey, Narendra Modi is the preferred prime ministerial candidate (52.8%) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Modi was followed by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who was the preferred choice of about 27 percent of the respondents.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the constituent parties of the prospective Mahagathbandhan such as TMC satrap Mamata Banerjee and BSP supremo Mayawati were the preferred prime ministerial candidates of a dismal proportion of the sample surveyed.

Ipsos survey_ 3

On a closer look, it was found that PM Modi was the preferred choice in majority of the Hindi heartlands. However, the Gandhi scion superseded him in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

In addition, 67 percent of the respondents placed their trust in PM Modi as against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The exercise, conducted by Ipsos, a global market research firm based in Paris, surveyed around 35,000 people across urban and rural wards covering 320 parliamentary constituencies in 23 states. The objective was to measure the political positioning of voters and deduce reasons behind it.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 08:22 pm

tags #BJP #Congress President Rahul Gandhi #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #united opposition

