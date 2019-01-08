App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 10:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

48-hr strike: Sporadic incidents reported in West Bengal

Stones were pelted at a school bus in Champadali area of Barasat in North 24 Parganas district.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Sporadic incidents of vandalism have been reported from parts of West Bengal on January 8 during the 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions protesting against the "anti-people" policies of the Centre.

Stones were pelted at a school bus in Champadali area of Barasat in North 24 Parganas district.

A government bus was also ransacked by strike supporters at Champadali. Protestors also vandalised a bus at Jamuria in Paschim Bardhaman district.

Scuffles were witnessed between police and strike supporters in some areas of the state.

related news

At Jadavpur area in south Kolkata, senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty along with several other strike supporters were detained by the police. Protestors squatted on tracks in some places to stop trains and burnt tyres on the roads.

Leaders of political parties, including the CPI(M), have come out on the streets in support of the strike.

The Trinamool Congress government in the state has opposed the strike call.

The 10 central trade unions who have called the strike have placed a charter of demands that include minimum wage, universal social security, workers status and including pay and facilities for the scheme workers, against privatisation of public and government organisations.

The state government had announced that its employees would be barred from availing casual leave or half day leave on January 8 and January 9.

No leave will also be allowed on the day preceding the two-day strike or following it, a government notification said on Friday.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 10:20 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.