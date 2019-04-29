40 TMC MLAs in touch with me, will desert Didi's party on May 23: PM Modi at Bengal rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29 said over 40 Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators are in touch with him and will desert the party on May 23.

"On May 23, when the results will come, lotus will bloom everywhere and your MLAs will leave you. Even today, Didi, 40 of your MLAs are in contact with me," Modi said at a rally in West Bengal's Sreerampur.

The PM was referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who heads the TMC government in the state.

"Didi, it is difficult for you to be saved now, because you have betrayed people," Modi added.

Alleging that TMC goons are "trying hard to stop people from voting", Modi said the only agenda that Opposition has is to remove Modi.

"But BJP and NDA’s agenda is to remove corruption. They are saying remove Modi. BJP is saying we must remove terrorism," Modi said.

PM Modi alleged that TMC workers were attacking BJP workers in the state and not letting them campaign. The PM also alleged that Banerjee won't be able to reach Delhi with a "handful of seats" and wants to establish her nephew in West Bengal.