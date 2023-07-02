More than 40 MLAs and bulk of MLCs of NCP supporting Ajit Pawar as per letter given to Raj Bhavan: Report

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar with state cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal and NCP leader Praful Patel during a press conference, in Mumbai, on July 2 (PTI Photo)

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP government on Sunday, has the support of more than 40 MLAs and over six MLCs of his party, sources claimed citing a letter submitted to Raj Bhavan.

NCP has 53 MLAs and nine MLCs.

"Ajit Pawar has the support of more than 40 MLAs and more than six MLCs. A letter of support of these legislators was given to Raj Bhavan," the source told PTI.

Addressing a press conference after taking the oath, Ajit Pawar said there was no split in NCP and claimed all the elected representatives (of the party) have supported the decision to join the government.

He also said they would contest all future elections on the NCP's name and symbol.

Eight MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also took oath as ministers in the Shinde government earlier in the day.

Ajit, the nephew of Sharad Pawar, said NCP decided to join the Eknath Shinde-led government in the interest of the state and the country and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Reacting to the development, Sharad Pawar said it was not the NCP's decision to go with BJP-Shiv Sena.

40 MLAs of NCP supporting Maha government: state BJP chief Bawankule

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday claimed 40 of 53 MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party are supporting the state government.

Bawankule was speaking to reporters after NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister while eight MLAs of the Sharad Pawar-led party took oath as ministers in the government led by Shiv Sena and BJP.

"40 out of 53 MLAs of NCP are supporting the state government," Bawankule said.