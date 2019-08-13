App
Politics
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 07:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

4 Twitter handles suspended for alleged anti-India propaganda

When contacted, a Twitter spokesperson said, "We do not comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons. Legal requests made to Twitter are published twice-yearly in our Twitter Transparency Report."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Four Twitter handles were suspended for allegedly spreading anti-India propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir following a request by security agencies, officials said. Four more accounts are expected to be blocked soon for allegedly being engaged in similar activities, they said.



The action has been taken as the Twitter accounts were allegedly spreading false and baseless propaganda against India on Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said it will approach Twitter to take action against a handle which falsely claimed about fratricide clashes between two security forces operating in the state.

"This malicious content is strongly rebutted. Matter has been taken up with @TwitterSupport for action," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 07:47 am

tags #India #Politics

