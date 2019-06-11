App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 02:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

4 Governors, including Rajasthan's Kalyan Singh, meet Amit Shah

The governors met Shah separately and a home ministry official described the meetings as courtesy calls on the new Home Minister, who assumed charge on June 1.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Governors of four states including Rajasthan met Home Minister Amit Shah on June 11 and discussed various issues concerning their respective states, officials said.

Apart from Rajasthan's Kalyan Singh, the governors who met the home minister are Gujarat's Om Prakash Kohli, Karnataka's Vajubhai Vala and Uttarakhand's Baby Rani Maurya.

The home minister discussed with the governors issues concerning their respective states, the official said.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 02:36 pm

tags #India #Politics

