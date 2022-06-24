English
    37 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs send letter to Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly, declare Eknath Shinde as their leader

    Earlier in the day, Zirwal had said that he had approved the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the group leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party, replacing senior minister Shinde who has rebelled against the Shiv Sena leadership.

    PTI
    June 24, 2022 / 07:31 AM IST
    Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena rebel

    All 37 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who are camping in Guwahati on Thursday sent a letter to Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, stating that Eknath Shinde will remain their group leader in legislature.

    Earlier in the day, Zirwal had said that he had approved the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the group leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party, replacing senior minister Shinde who has rebelled against the Shiv Sena leadership. Shinde on Thursday evening sent a letter to the deputy speaker, signed by 36 Sena MLAs who are currently staying with him in Guwahati.

    It also informed that Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale has been appointed as chief whip of the legislature party in place of Sunil Prabhu. Shinde, meanwhile, also hit back at those demanding action against MLAs in his faction for not attending a meeting called by Prabhu, claiming that a whip is applicable only for legislative events.

    Some Sena workers loyal to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier on Thursday demanded action against those who did not attend the 5 pm meeting called by the party on Wednesday. Who are you trying to threaten? We know your gimmicks and also understand the law very well.

    As per the 10th schedule of the Constitution, the whip is applicable for legislative works and not for any meeting.Who are you trying to threaten? We know your gimmicks and also understand the law very well.

    We demand action against you instead because you do not have sufficient number (of MLAs) but still formed a group of 12 MLAs. We do not pay any heed to such threats, Shinde tweeted.
    PTI
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 07:34 am
