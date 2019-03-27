App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

362 candidates file nominations for first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka

Among these, 337 are male candidates and 25 are female, the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer's office that revised nomination figures late on March 26 night said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

As the filing of nominations for the first phase of polling for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies ended in Karnataka on March 26, a total of 455 nominations have been submitted by 362 candidates, poll officials said.

Among these, 337 are male candidates and 25 are female, the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer's office that revised nomination figures late on March 26 night said in a release.

Among the constituencies that will go to polls in the first phase on April 18, the highest number of 40 candidates have filed their nomination from Bangalore North and the lowest being Hassan and Chamarajanagar with 13.

Chitradurga (SC), Chamarajanagara (SC) and Kolar (SC) are the three reserved parliamentary constituencies among the 14 which will go to polls on April 18, and 64 candidates have filed 79 nominations in these seats.

related news

On March 26 the last day for the filing of nominations, 181 candidates had filed 222 nominations.

Prominent among those contesting in the first phase include former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda (Tumkur), his grandson Prajwal Revanna and Nikhil Kumaraswamy from Hassan and Mandya respectively.

Also in the fray for the first phase are Union Minister Sadananda Gowda (Bangalore North), senior Congress leaders Veerappa Moily (Chikkaballapura), B K Hariprasad (Bangalore South) and Karnataka Rural Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda (Bangalore North).

Karnataka will go for polls in two phases, 14 constituencies each, on April 18 and 23.

While scrutiny of nominations for the first phase will take place on March 27, the last date for withdrawal is March 29.

For the second phase polls on April 23, notification will be issued on March 28. The last date for nomination is April 4. Scrutiny will take place on April 5 and the last day for withdrawal is April 8.

Counting of votes and announcement of results for both phases is scheduled for May 23.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Injured Starc & Hazlewood Walking on Thin Ice Ahead of World Cup Selec ...

India Intends to Play a Role in Drafting Space Arms Laws, Says MEA on ...

PM Got Himself Hour of Free TV, Diverted Nation's Attention: Akhilesh ...

Axe-ing It? Drunk Driver Tried to Cover Smell By Spraying Mouth With D ...

Caster Semenya Says 'No Threat' to Women's Sport

PM Modi Playing Politics Over Mission Shakti for Electoral Gains, Says ...

IPL 2019 | I Opened Only Because of Narine's Injury: Rana

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Announces Alliance With Nishad Party, JP(S) in ...

IPL 2019 | Five Best Pieces of Fielding in IPL History

General Elections 2019: BJP, Sena pin hopes on Maratha quota, Modi's p ...

EC notice to BJP member for sharing 'Main Bhi Chowkidar Hoon' video

Raghuram Rajan bats for second generation of reforms, says budget proc ...

GST on real estate: A slightly higher rate with input tax credit could ...

Congress can fund minimum income scheme by taxing super-rich, say econ ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex turns negative, Nifty hovers around 11,4 ...

Expect a robust demand for gold in 2019, says World Gold Council

No need to wait for correction to buy; have Nifty target of 12,222, sa ...

Money will chase emerging markets & India in particular, says ICICI Ba ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Shortage of women candidates exposes apathy o ...

Stray cattle menace Part 3: With cattle trade seized up, will the 'cow ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, a ...

Robert Mueller probe into 2016 presidential election, collusion betwee ...

Jet Airways' new investor needs to bring Rs 4,500 cr capital, says SBI ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

Justin Bieber slams a troll talking about his wife Hailey Baldwin, als ...

PM Narendra Modi announces India's ASAT capabilities but his biopic ha ...

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shuns sick leave to be with his me ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sriram Raghavan are looking ...

Hema Malini declares assets worth Rs 101 crore ahead of Lok Sabha elec ...

Avengers: Endgame new posters reveal the survivors of Thanos' snap

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...

Ram Charan will have a professionally ‘HIT’ year ahead, predicts g ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.