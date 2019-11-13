App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 06:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

36-year-old man who slapped NCP chief Sharad Pawar in 2011 arrested

Arvinder Singh (36), was first arrested in 2011 but he disappeared during the course of trial following which he was declared a 'proclaimed offender' by the Patiala House Court on March 29, 2014

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A man who had allegedly slapped NCP chief Sharad Pawar at a public function in 2011 and disappeared during the course of trial has been arrested again by the police, officials said on November 13.

Arvinder Singh alias Harvinder Singh (36), was first arrested in 2011 but he disappeared during the course of trial following which he was declared a 'proclaimed offender' by the Patiala House Court on March 29, 2014.

Singh, a resident of northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, was arrested again on Monday.

Close

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, who was then the Agriculture Minister in the Congress-led UPA government, was slapped by Singh at the NDMC Convention Hall in New Delhi on November 24, 2011, police said.

related news

Police teams visited Singh's native village several times to trace him but he quietly shifted to unknown locations. He was arrested after the police got inputs on his location, the police said.

"A case was registered against Singh at Connaught Place police station for assaulting Sharad Pawar. Singh was arrested in connection with the case and was facing trial," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal.

However, he disappeared during the course of trial, the DCP said.

Singh, was produced before a local court and has been sent to judicial custody till November 25, police said.

Singh is also involved in another case of assault and was declared a proclaimed offender in that as well, he added.

A case was registered against Singh in 2012 at Parliament Street police station for assaulting a police constable on duty at Jantar Mantar.

He disappeared during the course of that trial and was declared a proclaimed offender by the Patiala House Court on April 20, 2019, the DCP said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 13, 2019 06:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Sharad Pawar

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.