App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 03:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

36.31% voting reported till 1 pm in Karnataka

The highest turnout was recorded in Dakshina Kannada district with 48.84 percent and the lowest in Bangalore central with 28.65 percent till 1 pm, poll officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

An estimated 36.31 per centvoter turnout was reported till 1 pm on April 18 in Karnataka, where 14 Lok Sabha constituencies are going to the polls in the first phase.The Congress-JD(S) alliance and BJP are in direct contest in Karnataka.

The highest turnout was recorded in Dakshina Kannada district with 48.84 percent and the lowest in Bangalore central with 28.65 percent till 1 pm, poll officials said.

The other constituencies in Bangalore region which reported low turn out are-Bangalore North 29.69 percent, Bangalore South 30.70 and Bangalore Rural 32.36.

In Mandya, where Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil is pitted against multi-lingual actress Sumalatha Ambareesh in what is perceived to be a cliff-hanger contest, the voter turnout was 37.69 percent.

related news

Alliance partner Congress' grass rootlevel workers and leaders' opposition to Nikhil's candidature is worrying Kumaraswamy in Mandya, where both parties have been bitter rivals for decades.

There is much at stake for the ruling Congress-JD(S) combine in this polls with ground level workers of both parties unhappy with the seat sharing arrangement between the parties, considering the rivalry they share in seats like Mysore, Hassan, Tumkur, Chikkaballapura, including Mandya.

With transfer of votes between the parties crucial for coalition candidates to defeat BJP, it remains to be seen how things will work out at the ground level. Any adverse results is likely to havean impact on the coalition government in the state.

JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda is contesting from Tumkur, as he vacated Hassan seat that he has been contesting for his other grandson Prajwal Revanna.

The coalition, especially Congress, aims tomake gains in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Chikmagalur, where BJP is dominant, with saffron party's Naalin Kumar Kateel and Shobha Karandlaje respectively seeking re-election.

On the other hand, BJP aims to better its performance compared to 2014 Lok Sabha polls, riding on the "Modi wave".

Of the 14 constituencies going to the polls, BJP and Congress had won six each in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and JD(S) in two. While BJP is contesting in 13 constituencies and supporting independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya, Congress and JD(S) have fielded their candidates in 10 and four constituencies respectively.

Polling began at 7 am in 30,164 polling stations that are mostly in the southern parts of the state, covering almost the entire old Mysuru region and a few coastal districts.

A total of 2,67,51,893 voters are expected to maketheir choice from among 241 candidates in the fray during the first phase. Among the 241 candidates, 224 are men and 17 women.

While the highest number of 31 candidates are from BangaloreNorth, the least is in Hassan with six candidates. The remaining 14 constituencies, mostly in northern districts, will go to the polls in the second phase on April 23.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 03:32 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocks the casual look in beige as she sashays d ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's period love saga marks the highe ...

Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth took a roller-coaster ride and t ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt to play lovers in this Sanjay Le ...

Kalank: Netizens review the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer with hila ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have moved on after the Koffee With Karan c ...

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning 'Lemonade' is officially releasing on all th ...

China Sets Up Mars Base Simulator in Gobi Desert, Invites Teenagers Fo ...

Tamil Bigg Boss Fame Mahat Raghavendra Gets Engaged to Prachi Mishra, ...

'Be Careful in The Future': EC Warns Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqv ...

PUBG Mobile Addiction: Class 9 Student Ends Life in Nizamabad After Be ...

Praying For Release Of Modi Biopic As Neither The Film Nor I Linked To ...

Bangladeshi Actors are Popular in Bengal. Why the Brouhaha Over Ferdou ...

Elections 2019: ‘Lok Sabha Elections A Huge Responsibility And I'm R ...

Tottenham and Barcelona to Host First Legs of Champions League Semi-Fi ...

No 'Space' For Sexism: NASA Astronaut To Set Record For Longest Spacef ...

Mamata Banerjee vs Narendra Modi: As Lok Sabha election kicks into ful ...

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni's Majili crosses Rs 50 cr mark; Madh ...

Video of PJ Kurien translating Rahul Gandhi goes viral: Ridiculing ex- ...

Govt should not rescue cash-strapped Jet Airways, it's not in State's ...

Taiwan Earthquake News: Schools evacuated as quake of magnitude 6.1 hi ...

Champions League: Tottenham expose Manchester City's defensive foibles ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you ne ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.