you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 02:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

30 BJYM workers held during protest against Kamal Nath govt

The BJYM workers were protesting against the ruling Congress, alleging that it has not kept its promises made to the voters before coming to power in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Police arrested around 30 workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) during a protest here against the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government on July 27.

The protest was held in Rajwada area without necessary permission from the administration, a police official said.

The BJYM workers were protesting against the ruling Congress, alleging that it has not kept its promises made to the voters before coming to power in the state.

"The protesters were taking out a procession when the police arrested them. Suitable legal action would be taken against them," the official added.

The protesters alleged that the Congress had failed to fulfil its promises it had made in the assembly election manifesto, especially to the youths.
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 03:19 pm

tags #India #Politics

