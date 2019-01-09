2nd day strike: Sporadic incidents of violence reported in West Bengal

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from various parts of the state on January 9, the second day of the two-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions protesting against 'anti-people' policies of the Centre.

Stones were pelted at school buses in Howrah district, police said.

The police later on reached the spot and dispersed the protesters, a police officer said.

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty was arrested once again on January 9 for taking out a rally at a bus stand in Jadavpur in the southern part of the city, officials said.

Chakraborty was also arrested on January 8 for taking out a rally in support of the strike and was released in the evening.

In Coochbebar district, supporters of the strike pelted stones at autos as a result of which the drivers stopped the services.

Senior CPI(M) and Left leaders took out processions in various parts of the state in support of the strike.

The first day of the two-day nationwide strike failed to evoke much response in West Bengal.

Elaborate security arrangements made by the Trinamool Congres government had foiled the striking unions' bid to stall the normal life in the state.

Government offices, IT sector and port activities were normal, while banking sector experienced partial impact with some branches and ATMs closed.

Workers in tea gardens also worked like normal days.

However, PSU insurance companies were closed on January 8.