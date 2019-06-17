28 bills to be discussed in monsoon session: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

A total of 28 bills will be discussed in the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature beginning on Monday, which will be the last session ahead of the assembly elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here Sunday.

The chief minister also said the state government was in the process of uploading database of 1.2 crore farmers on the Union government's portal, which will be used for the "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana" for disbursal of funds ahead of the kharif season.

"We plan to introduce 13 new bills in the monsoon session whereas 15 bills are already pending before the legislature-- 12 of them in the Legislative Assembly and three in the Legislative Council," Fadnavis told reporters.

The chief minister also rubbished the Opposition's allegation that his government's claim on development were "virtual" and didn't reflect on the ground.

"The Opposition is cut off from the ground. Because of their perception (that the government's functioning was virtual) they suffered such a humiliating defeat in the recently-held general elections," Fadnavis said.

Earlier in the day, senior leaders from the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party tore into claims made by the Fadnavis government over developmental works.

Hitting back, Fadnavis blamed the Opposition for "messing up" the Maratha quota issue when in power ahead of 2014.

"They messed up the Maratha reservation issue. We, however, implemented the quota effectively. There will be some provisions and schemes for the Dhangar community as well in this Budget session," Fadnavis said.

Members of the Dhangar or shepherd community have been demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the community members since long.

A full budget will be presented during the monsoon session on June 18, as the state government did not present it in the previous session in view of the general elections.