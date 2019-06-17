App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 08:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

28 bills to be discussed in monsoon session: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

The chief minister also said the state government was in the process of uploading database of 1.2 crore farmers on the Union government's portal, which will be used for the "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana" for disbursal of funds ahead of the kharif season.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A total of 28 bills will be discussed in the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature beginning on Monday, which will be the last session ahead of the assembly elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here Sunday.

The chief minister also said the state government was in the process of uploading database of 1.2 crore farmers on the Union government's portal, which will be used for the "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana" for disbursal of funds ahead of the kharif season.

"We plan to introduce 13 new bills in the monsoon session whereas 15 bills are already pending before the legislature-- 12 of them in the Legislative Assembly and three in the Legislative Council," Fadnavis told reporters.

Close

The chief minister also rubbished the Opposition's allegation that his government's claim on development were "virtual" and didn't reflect on the ground.

related news

"The Opposition is cut off from the ground. Because of their perception (that the government's functioning was virtual) they suffered such a humiliating defeat in the recently-held general elections," Fadnavis said.

Earlier in the day, senior leaders from the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party tore into claims made by the Fadnavis government over developmental works.

Hitting back, Fadnavis blamed the Opposition for "messing up" the Maratha quota issue when in power ahead of 2014.

"They messed up the Maratha reservation issue. We, however, implemented the quota effectively. There will be some provisions and schemes for the Dhangar community as well in this Budget session," Fadnavis said.

Members of the Dhangar or shepherd community have been demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the community members since long.

A full budget will be presented during the monsoon session on June 18, as the state government did not present it in the previous session in view of the general elections.

The assembly elections in the state are due in September-October this year.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 08:20 am

tags #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.