26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare was killed because I cursed him: BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya

Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya, who was recently inducted into the BJP and given a ticket to contest Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal, on April 19 said former Mumbai Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare was killed because she had cursed him.

Karkare, who was leading the investigation into the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had died fighting terrorists during the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai.

At a public address, she is seen saying in a video, "Tera sarvanash hoga. (You will be ruined)"

“I called Hemant Karkare and asked him to let me go if there is no evidence (against me). He (Karkare) said he will bring evidence but will not leave me. I told him you will be ruined," she is seen saying during the address.

Karkare, along with senior police officers Ashok Kamte and Vijay Salaskar, was killed outside Cama Hospital in Mumbai after Ajmal Kasab and his accomplice Abu Ismail opened fire at a police van on November 26, 2008.

Sadhvi Pragya is facing trial in the Malegaon blast case. On September 29, 2008, an explosive device attached to a motorcycle went off outside a mosque in Malegaon, in northern Maharashtra, killing six and leaving 100 injured. Pragya, who is a prime accused in the case, has pleaded not guilty and is out on bail.

In October 2018, an NIA special court had charged her with the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for conspiring and abetting a terror act.