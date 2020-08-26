Ahead of Punjab assembly session, 23 MLAs test positive for COVID-19

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on August 26 said 23 MLAs in Punjab have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the one-day assembly session scheduled on August 28, NDTV reported.

"If this is the state of legislators and ministers, one can only imagine how grave the situation on the ground is. The scenario is not conducive to holding physical examinations," Singh said, referring to the controversy around the Centre's decision to allow JEE and NEET exams for engineering and medical courses.

Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora on August 25 informed that he contracted the infection. Earlier, three ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa tested positive for coronavirus. Congress MLA from Rajpura Hardial Kamboj and Akali MLA from Sanaur Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra also tested positive for COVID-19.

