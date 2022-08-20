English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    2024 Lok Sabha polls will be walkover for BJP if Arvind Kejriwal pitted against Modi: Himanta Biswa Sarma

    He claimed that the Delhi chief minister is not even known in many states, which will lead to a further increase in the BJP’s tally in the Lok Sabha.

    PTI
    August 20, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST
    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma


    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be a walkover for the BJP if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal is pitted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


    He claimed that the Delhi chief minister is not even known in many states, which will lead to a further increase in the BJP’s tally in the Lok Sabha.


    ”Badhiya hai (It will be fine),” Sarma quipped, when asked by reporters whether it will be Modi versus Kejriwal in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. ”In any game, say cricket, an opposition is needed. Someone needs to play against Australia also. Modiji versus Kejriwal will be a good game,” he said.


    The BJP leader claimed that people in many states haven’t even heard of Kejriwal and if he is pitted against Modi, BJP will be happy as the party’s tally in the Lok Sabha will increase manifold due to it.


    ”It will amount to a walkover,” Sarma asserted. On allegation by the AAP that the Centre is trying to destroy the healthcare model initiated by Kejriwal’s party, the Assam chief minister maintained that Delhi’s ’mohalla clinics’ cannot be a model for healthcare.

    Close

    Related stories


    Asserting that Assam’s healthcare system, instead, can serve as a model, Sarma said, ”If there can be at all a model (for healthcare), people should come down to Assam and see how in every district we are promoting a medical college.”

    ”Delhi’s mohalla clinics cannot be a model. No one will come to India to see our healthcare facilities if mohalla clinics become the model,” he added, while refraining from elaborating on the alleged shortcomings in the AAP initiative in the national capital.

    PTI
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Lok Sabha
    first published: Aug 20, 2022 01:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.