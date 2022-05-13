English
    2023 MP polls: Congress to issue 'Vachan Patra' for every district

    PTI
    May 13, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST
    (Representational image; Credit: Reuters)

    For the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, the opposition Congress has decided to issue 'Vachan Patra' (election manifesto) not only for the state level, but also separately for each district based on the local issues and demands, a party leader said on Friday.

    The decision to issue manifesto for the state level and separately for each district was taken during a meeting of the Vachan Patra Advisory Committee chaired by state Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday, chairman of the panel Rajendra Singh said.

    "During the meeting, Nath directed the committee members to take into account the aspirations of the people from different areas of the state, study their problems and suggest solutions and based on all these factors, Vachan Patra should be prepared, keeping the requirements of each district in mind," he said.

    Nath also asked the committee members to prepare a detailed report about the functioning of various departments of the state government, and to keep an eye on the "misinformation campaign spread by the ruling BJP" against the Congress, Singh said.

    "This Vachan Patra will also have promises for all sections of the society, especially those from the backward community, Dalits, tribals, youths and women," he said.

    The members of the committee also gave important suggestions for the Vachan Patra, he said, adding that the panel would discuss in detail all these issues before incorporating them into the manifesto.

    Committee members, including former Union ministers Suresh Pachouri and Arun Yadav, Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh, former LoP Ajay Singh and some former ministers, attended the meeting.



    PTI
    Tags: #Congress #India #Madhya Pradesh #Politics
    first published: May 13, 2022 01:16 pm
