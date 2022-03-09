English
    2022 Assembly Polls | Day before counting, Samajwadi Party alleges EVM 'tampering'

    On its Twitter handle, the SP uploaded a video clip of an official who had admitted that protocol had not been followed while transporting the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on Tuesday.

    PTI
    March 09, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST
    Akhilesh Yadav_SP

    Akhilesh Yadav_SP

    A day before the counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party on Wednesday alleged that EVMs were being tampered with and party workers increased their vigil outside the strongroom where the machines are kept.

    On its Twitter handle, the SP uploaded a video clip of an official who had admitted that protocol had not been followed while transporting the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on Tuesday.

    However, in the 45 seconds-long video, the official also ruled out the possibility of tampering with the EVMs.

    In many districts, reports of herapheri’ (tampering with) of EVMs is being received (by the party). On whose directives is this happening? Are officers being pressured from the Chief Minister’s Office? EC please clarify this, the tweet further read.

    On Tuesday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had accused the ruling BJP of trying to steal votes saying a truck carrying EVMs was intercepted in Varanasi.

    Later in the night, he had sent out tweets asking his party cadres and alliance partners to remain alert and become soldiers in counting of votes.

    After the party’s appeal, its workers reached the counting centres in their respective districts and began keeping an eye on the activities there.

    In Hastinapur, photograph of the SP candidate in which he was seeing standing in his four wheeler and using binoculars to keep an eye on strongrooms, went viral on social media.

    The seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls concluded on Monday.

    The counting of votes will be held on March 10.
    PTI
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 02:16 pm
