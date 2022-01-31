MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    2022 Assembly Elections | Five years ago, rioters and muscle men used to be law unto themselves in UP: PM Modi

    The previous government in the state was that of the Samajwadi Party (SP), which was defeated by the BJP in the 2017 assembly polls.

    PTI
    January 31, 2022 / 04:10 PM IST
    PM Narendra Modi (File image)

    PM Narendra Modi (File image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted the Samajwadi Party, saying five years ago, muscle men and rioters used to be the law unto themselves in Uttar Pradesh.

    In his first virtual poll rally after the announcement of dates for the assembly elections in the state, Modi said during the previous government when Western Uttar Pradesh was burning due to riots, those in power were celebrating.

    The previous government in the state was that of the Samajwadi Party (SP), which was defeated by the BJP in the 2017 assembly polls.

    "Five years ago, 'dabang' (muscle men) and 'dangai' (rioters) were the law unto themselves. Their saying was the government order. Traders were looted and daughters could not come out of their homes in that period. The mafia used to roam freely under government patronage,” the prime minister said.

    Attacking former chief minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who had avoided visiting Noida due to a superstition, Modi said, "Can those who hesitate in coming to Noida, a place for aspirations of youths, due to superstition represent dreams of youths.”

    Close

    Related stories

    Those who don’t believe in the country’s own Covid vaccine and those who give fuel to rumours, can they respect the talent and innovation of the youth of Uttar Pradesh, he asked, while addressing the rally for 21 assembly seats in five districts — Baghpat, Shamli, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur.

    For changing Uttar Pradesh "we are putting all our efforts, but they (BJP’s rivals) are here to take revenge from you. Those who are given tickets by them are its proof,” Modi said.

    "Taking revenge is their ideology,” he said adding that "I am happy that the people of Uttar Pradesh are alert about those who have ’dangai soch’ (rioters’ mentality).”

    Taking a jibe at Yadav for saying Lord Krishna comes in his dreams, Modi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is awake and committed to work for Uttar Pradesh’s development, while those seeing dreams are sleeping.
    PTI
    Tags: #2022 Assembly Elections #2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections #BJP #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Samajwadi Party
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 04:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.