you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

2019 polls will be between Kauravas and Pandavas to save India from slipping into instability: Biplab Deb

The Tripura CM also lashed out at the TMC government in Bengal for letting lose a reign of terror in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Calling the opposition parties with Kauravas, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on January 29 said the coming Lok Sabha polls will be a fight to save India from slipping into instability.

"The coming Lok Sabha election will be a fight of Mahabarata and we all have to fight to save India. Here we have to fight to save the country from Kauravas. It will be a fight between the people of this country and the opposition," Deb said addressing a "Ganatantra Bachao Rally" by BJP here.

Urging people to decide whether they want a 'majboot sarkar' (strong government) or a 'majboor sarkar' (helpless government) at the Centre post 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Deb said he is confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be elected the next prime minister of the country.

"Our prime minister wants to take the country to new heights and opposition parties want to serve their own interests. From previous experiences we have seen that those alliance government don't complete their full term," Deb said.

He also lashed out at the TMC government in Bengal for letting lose a reign of terror in the state.

"Tripura and Bengal have similarities. Both the states got rid of the misrule of communists. But look at Tripura and look at Bengal. In Tripura there has been restoration of people's right but in Bengal there has been restoration of goondaraj under the TMC regime," he said.

Bringing in the reference of widespread violence in last panchayat polls in West Bengal, Deb said not a single incident of violence was reported during the Tripura panchayat polls.

"In Bengal if you want to get jobs or admission in a college you have to take the help of syndicate raj. I urge all to ensure that TMC is defeated and BJP comes to power - you will see the difference," he said.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 04:12 pm

tags #2019 Lok Sabha polls #India #Politics

