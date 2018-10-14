2019 polls: Brijesh Goyal, Rajpal Solanki AAP in-charges for New Delhi, West Delhi Lok Sabha seats

Halting talks of rebel BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha being roped in to contest Lok Sabha polls on its tickets, the AAP Sunday announced Brijesh Goyal and Rajpal Solanki as party's in-charges of New Delhi and West Delhi parliamentary seats for the election.

The Sinhas, who are bitter critics of the Modi government, have grown close to the Aam Aadmi Party, extending support to the party on various issues and sharing platforms with its leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on many occasions.

"There were talks with Yashwant Sinha for him to contest from New Delhi seat but he has expressed willingness to campaign against the Modi government across the country. There were no talks about Shatrughan Sinha being the party candidate," Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said at a press briefing.

The party had already announced its in-charges for five of the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi.

The candidature of all the seven in-charges will be formalised later, Rai said.

Party sources said the in-charges will be ultimately the candidates on the respective seats. However, they also said "last minute" changes could take place as some of the in-charges were "too new faces" without much political experience.

The announcement of the in-charges on the remaining two seats in Delhi halted, for the time being, speculation that the AAP might ally with the Congress for the 2019 election.

The New Delhi in-charge Brijesh Goyal is chief of AAP's trade wing, while West Delhi in-charge Solanki is an "old party supporter" who runs a hospital and several schools in the city, Rai said.

The party in-charges on other five constituencies are Dilip Pandey, North East; Gugan Singh, North West; Atishi, East; and Raghav Chadha, South Delhi.

Rai said the party is facing resource crunch for coming elections. A nationwide donation campaign — "Aap Ka Daan, Rashtra Ka Nirman" — will be launched by Kejriwal, also the AAP chief, at Talkatora stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

Under the monthly donation scheme, people will be asked to donate a minimum of Rs 100 to support "honest politics," Rai said.

Party's Karnataka unit leader Prithvi Reddy will be convener of the campaign, he said.