2019 Lok Sabha polls: Opposition plans to fight one-on-one with BJP in 400 seats

The united opposition is ready with a plan to contest at least 400 seats one-on-one against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, according to a report by CNN News18.

According to the report, the opposition has identified 400 constituencies where there will be a one-on-one battle against the ruling party in a confined and specific manner and feel that the opposition alliance has to be state-specific.

Different leaders have been roped in, including Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who is backed by Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad and rebel Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav, the report suggests.

The idea was first proposed by West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, the report adds.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, Telangana Chief Minister and Telugu Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and former NDA-ally Chandrababu Naidu have already been spoken to about the plan, according to the report.

The planning comes on the back of crucial bypoll wins by a united opposition in Kairana and Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha by-election and Noorpur assembly bypoll in May.

On May 31, in face of opposition unity, the saffron party lost nine of the 10 assembly bypolls held across the country, apart from losing the election for the Rajrajeshwari Nagar constituency in Karnataka.

In March this year, the SP had breached UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s bastion Gorakhpur and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s former Lok Sabha seat Phulpur.

The opposition had also turned out in full force at the swearing-in ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru in May.