2019 Lok Sabha polls: NDA's seat-sharing formula for Bihar finalised, suggest reports

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, according to a report by Zee News.

The report, citing sources, stated that out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be contesting on 20 seats while Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) will be contesting on 12, the rest being divided among Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP).

RLSP National General Secretary Anand Madhav, however, told Moneycontrol that the reports of the seat-sharing arrangement being finalised are baseless.

“Yes, some news channels are flashing this news but as far as I know, these reports are untrue,” Madhav said. He, however, added that if the seat-sharing arrangement has indeed been made without consultation of the allies, "it is unfortunate".

"There has been no meeting between the NDA allies in Bihar, we demand that a meeting be called immediately where the allies should sit and decide the seat-sharing arrangement together,” he said.

“If the BJP is thinking of giving RLSP two seats without meeting us, it is unfortunate,” Madhav added.

The reports come on the background of RLSP chief and Union minister Kushwaha’s comments on August 26 when he had said that combining milk from Yadav's and rice from Kushwahas is a recipe for a good ‘kheer’.

“But for making good kheer, not only do we need milk and rice, but also ‘dry fruits’ in the form of support from the downtrodden and backward classes. This is the meaning of social justice,” Kushwaha had said.

Madhav had earlier told Moneycontrol that the NDA alliance in Bihar is intact, but that the RLSP is looking for “greater representation” in seat-sharing arrangement in the state.

According to the Zee News report, the seat-sharing formula was finalised after consultations between BJP president Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar during the former’s visit to Bihar.