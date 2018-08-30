App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2019 Lok Sabha polls: NDA's seat-sharing formula for Bihar finalised, suggest reports

RLSP National General Secretary Anand Madhav, however, told Moneycontrol that the reports are baseless

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, according to a report by Zee News.

The report, citing sources, stated that out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be contesting on 20 seats while Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) will be contesting on 12, the rest being divided among Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP).

RLSP National General Secretary Anand Madhav, however, told Moneycontrol that the reports of the seat-sharing arrangement being finalised are baseless.

“Yes, some news channels are flashing this news but as far as I know, these reports are untrue,” Madhav said. He, however, added that if the seat-sharing arrangement has indeed been made without consultation of the allies, "it is unfortunate".

related news

"There has been no meeting between the NDA allies in Bihar, we demand that a meeting be called immediately where the allies should sit and decide the seat-sharing arrangement together,” he said.

“If the BJP is thinking of giving RLSP two seats without meeting us, it is unfortunate,” Madhav added.

The reports come on the background of RLSP chief and Union minister Kushwaha’s comments on August 26 when he had said that combining milk from Yadav's and rice from Kushwahas is a recipe for a good ‘kheer’.

“But for making good kheer, not only do we need milk and rice, but also ‘dry fruits’ in the form of support from the downtrodden and backward classes. This is the meaning of social justice,” Kushwaha had said.

Madhav had earlier told Moneycontrol that the NDA alliance in Bihar is intact, but that the RLSP is looking for “greater representation” in seat-sharing arrangement in the state.

According to the Zee News report, the seat-sharing formula was finalised after consultations between BJP president Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar during the former’s visit to Bihar.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 05:21 pm

tags #Amit Shah #India #Nitish Kumar #Politics

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.