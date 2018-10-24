App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 01:49 PM IST

2019 Lok Sabha polls: JD(U) rejects 16-17 plan, seeks as many seats as BJP in Bihar

It was earlier reported that the allies had struck a deal, according to which the BJP was to contest 17 parliamentary seats while the JD(U) was to contest 16 seats in the state

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Suggesting that it would not play second fiddle to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has said that it will contest as many seats as the saffron party does, in the state.

According to a report by NDTV, a senior JD(U) leader said that the party will not allow the BJP to have a numerical advantage even by one seat.

The report adds that JD(U) has been assured of as many seats as the BJP.

The development comes days after reports suggested that a seat sharing formula between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners has been agreed to and that it would be signed soon.

related news

According to the reports, the allies had struck a deal, according to which the BJP was to contest 17 parliamentary seats while the JD(U) was to contest 16 seats in the state. Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) would contest from five and two seats, respectively.

The deal had also given both LJP and RLSP one seat less than what they had won in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Asked about the agreement according to which BJP and JD(U) would have contested on 17 and 16 seats respectively, the leader told the television channel, "You will see, what we are saying is ultimately correct."
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 01:48 pm

tags #Bihar #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Nitish Kumar #Politics

