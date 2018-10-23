2019 Lok Sabha polls: Congress to create mobile app database of 20 crore households

Congress is leaving no stone unturned to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party is focusing on booth level workers and voter database, which is considered the secret behind BJP’s electoral success in recent years.

To achieve this, Congress is creating a mobile database of 20 crore households, according to a report by The Times of India.

The process started on October 2 when the party began its door-to-door fund collection drive called the ‘Lok Sampark Abhiyan’. The party, during its collection drive is not only collecting donations but also personal information of voters.

During the drive, the party aims to establish an election machinery and create an exhaustive database of voters for personalised campaigning. The party is targeting age group of 18-21. The drive will go on till November 19, the report suggests.

Workers will collect details like names, phone numbers, voter ID and email addresses of the voters. The information will then be stored in the ‘Shakti App’. The application was launched by Congress to help strengthen the organisation by connecting the party with grassroot workers, the report adds.

The party’s Block Congress Committees has identified booth-level presidents and booth committee members. They are in charge of polling booths and are designated as booth sahyogis. Each polling booth will have 10 sahyogis and they will be responsible to collect data from 20-25 households for the database.

As many as one crore members will be enlisted nationally to manage election booth.

The fund collection drive combined with voter outreach program is also being used by Congress for distributing publicity material.