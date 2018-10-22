Arvind Kejriwal kicks off door-to-door donation collection and vote appeal for AAP

AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited households in the New Delhi area to collect donations and ask for votes for his party in next year's parliamentary polls. People were "very happy" with the work done by the Delhi government and they will give donations and votes to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he said.

Kejriwal's cabinet colleagues, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, MPs and MLAs, along with AAP workers, also took to the streets, visiting people in various parts of the city seeking donations and votes for the party.

Interacting with the residents of his New Delhi Assembly constituency, Kejriwal said the BJP MPs in Delhi did nothing except "creating hurdles" in the work of the AAP government.

The donation campaign -- "Aap Ka Daan, Rashtra Ka Nirman" -- was launched by Kejriwal last Monday.

The campaign will go on for four months, with around 3,000 AAP workers going door to door in all the seven Parliamentary constituencies in Delhi.

Kejriwal said it was immaterial for Delhi as to who became the next prime minister, adding that if the AAP won any Lok Sabha seat in the national capital, it would get work done with whosoever was in power at the Centre.

"We will tell people not to get concerned about who becomes the next prime minister. The BJP MPs did nothing for Delhi.

"By the way, nobody knows who will be the next prime minister. All (parties) are in a poor shape," he said.

The AAP, which has already announced party in-charges for all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies, intends to go to the voters asking for votes by claiming that its government has achieved "excellent" results in health, education, water and power supplies.

Issues like the Delhi Metro fare hike, alleged "failures" of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and the ongoing sealing drive in the city are also likely to be raised during the campaign.