you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 08:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2019 general election: Polls attracting foreign tourists, turning lucrative for travel industry

Reports suggest that around 1,000-1,200 tourists have made bookings with various operators and the number is expected to go as high as 8,000 to 10,000 in 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The upcoming general election in India is not only generating political interest among the country’s citizens but is also becoming an attraction for foreign tourists. Cashing in on this rising interest in the poll tourism segment, tour operators and travel companies are wooing them with special packages.

These packages, that include attending poll rallies to even meeting candidates, could cost foreign tourists somewhere between Rs 40,000 for six days and Rs 1.50 lakh for two weeks.

Currently, these packages are being offered by firms in Gujarat. Looking at past records, other states will also see a rise in the number of tourists thanks to elections.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh had witnessed a rise in footfall of foreign tourists during January, February and March.

From airlines to the hotel industry, all these sectors benefitted from poll tourism during the 2014 elections. Industry players are expecting the same this year.

In fact, in Gujarat alone, as many as 1,800 tourists had been a part of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. This number is likely to go over 2,500 tourists this election, according to reports.

Experts say that these tourists mostly include researchers, students and media persons who are keen on getting to know more about Indian politics.

In addition, unlike other countries, elections in India are a festival from campaigning to counting.

Not just general election but even state elections are drawing tourists to India. In fact, the concept of poll tourism was tried during the 2012 Gujarat elections.

For the tourism industry, multi-phase polls are more lucrative as it gives them a chance to be flexible in designing packages.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 08:47 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Travel

