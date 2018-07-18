App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2019 general election: Here’s how monsoon could impact BJP's chances

While a normal monsoon would better the chances for BJP to win, a bad one could spoil the party for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While India knows the importance of a good monsoon, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which recently lost out on forming a government in Karnataka, will leave no stone unturned to ensure it wins the 2019 general election.

While a normal monsoon would better the chances for BJP to win, a bad one could spoil the party for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

How does monsoon affect a ruling party’s electoral performance?

According to an Economic Times report, there are five factors that get impacted due to the monsoons.

First on the list is farmer issues that can be a major problem for the ruling party as the farm sector employs 50 percent of India’s workforce. Above average and below normal monsoon can lead to challenging times for farmers, which in turn can influence voters.

Not just the agriculture sector, even Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy depends on the rains. Inflation would remain on the lower side, if India receives average rainfall, which in turn will result in RBI not raising interest rates.

A poor monsoon will impact the farm sector and lead to the government shelling out more capital to provide aid to farmers, which would further impact the government’s cash flow.

For businesses to remain in good health, a good monsoon is a must as bigger farm output will lead to stronger consumer demand.

The Indian economy is expected to grow at an annual rate of 7.4 percent in 2018 and 7.8 percent in 2019, according to IMF's Economic Outlook. To maintain the growth momentum, a good monsoon that spurs activity in agricultural as well as private businesses is needed.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 05:07 pm

tags #Economy #Politics

