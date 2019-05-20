App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 20, 2019 10:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

2014 Exit polls: Pollsters got the trend right, but not the scale of NDA win

This time round as well, almost all exit polls have predicted a clear win for the NDA and the only variation between different pollsters is on the scale of NDA win.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As the country dissects the exit polls predicting that the NDA will come back to power, a look at the pollsters' 2014 prediction shows that they got the trend right, but not the scale of victory for the BJP-led alliance.

Pollsters did not fare well in 2004 and 2009 with a majority of them getting it wrong. In 2004, the UPA unseated Atal Bihari Vajpayee's NDA, contrary to what most exit polls predicted, while in 2009 most exit polls forecasted a close fight between the NDA and the incumbent UPA, but the latter bettered its previous tally.

Out of the seven main pollsters in 2014, the News24-Chanakya proved to be the most accurate, predicting 340 seats for the NDA which eventually won 336 seats.

The India TV-C Voter exit poll gave a simple majority to the NDA, predicting 289 seats, while ABP Nielson and CNN-IBN CSDS gave 281 and 280 seats respectively to the NDA.

related news

Headlines Today Cicero predicted 272 seats for the NDA, NDTV predicted 279 and Times Now-ORG forecast 249 seats.

For the UPA, Chanakya predicted 70 seats in 2014 which was the closest to the 59 seats that the Congress-led alliance got.

The India TV-C Voter exit poll gave 101 to the UPA, while ABP Nielson and CNN-IBN CSDS gave 97 seats to the Congress-led alliance.

Headlines Today Cicero predicted 115 seats for the UPA, NDTV predicted 103, and Times Now-ORG forecast 148 seats.

The 2014 polls could not predict the scale of the NDA win, but nearly all of them had got the trend right.

This time round as well, almost all exit polls have predicted a clear win for the NDA and the only variation between different pollsters is on the scale of NDA win.

Exit polls by News 18-Ipsos, India Today-Axis and News 24-Chanakya projected 336, 339-368 and 336-364 seats respectively for the NDA, with the BJP tipped to cross the majority on its own for another term after the 2014 polls.

However, two exit polls -- one by ABP News-Nielsen and another by Neta-News X -- said the ruling alliance may fall short of a majority. ABP News forecast 267 and NewsX 242 seats for the ruling NDA.

How close they get to the actual figure will only become clear on May 23.

Elections to 542 seats of the 543-member Lok Sabha ended Sunday. The Election Commission has deferred election for Vellore in Tamil Nadu over allegations of misuse of money power.

The counting of votes is slated for May 23.
First Published on May 20, 2019 09:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan underwhelms in a white dress

Vivek Oberoi responds to Sonam Kapoor’s remarks, calls her an ‘ove ...

Cannes 2019: After a dramatic red dress, Sonam Kapoor stuns in a long ...

Superstar Rajinikanth lists out four requisites for a film to become s ...

Vivek Oberoi contradicts his team's statement of hacker behind the Twi ...

Modi Biopic: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and others attend a screening ...

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s second day outfits are contras ...

Sonam Kapoor calls Vivek Oberoi 'disgusting' over Aishwarya Rai Bachch ...

Here’s what Salman Khan had to say about Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek ...

Pune Man Eats Burger with Broken Glass Pieces at Popular Eatery, Spits ...

BJP's Grand Dinner, Oppn's EC Meet: As Exit Poll Results Create Turbul ...

Missing 4-year-old Boy Found Unconscious With Wounds on Face, Reunited ...

A Billion Votes: The 3 States That Are Sealing PM Modi's Return

Maharashtra Governor Signs Ordinance to Provide Quota for Economically ...

UN Team Unearths 12 Mass Graves in Iraq as it Investigates IS Crimes

Certain of NDA's Win, Arun Jaitley Calls Gandhi Family 'Albatross' Aro ...

United Nations Expresses Concern Over Plummeting US-Iran Relations, Ca ...

Prohibitory Orders Imposed in 'Sensitive' Bhatpara in Bengal After Cla ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll projects honours even in Andhra Pradesh, 12-14 ...

How exit polls have fared in past Lok Sabha elections

Investor wealth soars Rs 5.33 lakh crore as exit polls predict return ...

Top largecap stocks recommended by Motilal Oswal after exit poll resul ...

Gold prices lose sheen, fall Rs 150 on lacklustre demand

There is room for valuation expansion in select midcaps, says Motilal ...

Exit poll projections suggest Nitish Kumar could be in for a tough tim ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 review: An imperfect finale that st ...

Dutee Chand's brave coming out opens up new avenues of discussions on ...

Pre-monsoon rainfall 22% lower than usual across India, says IMD; high ...

US electorate supporting Democrats pin hope on 'healing candidate' Joe ...

Sensex gains 1,422 points in single day, markets want Narendra Modi ba ...

Enter Sultana’s Reality: Exploring the relationship between women an ...

Nandita Godbole marries fact and fiction in Ten Thousand Tongues, a fo ...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S first impressions: 48 MP camera at Rs 10,999? RIP ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.