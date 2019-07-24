App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 12:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

2 Independent Karnataka MLAs seek withdrawal of plea seeking 'forthwith' floor test from SC

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government on July 23 lost the trust motion on the floor of the House.

PTI

Two Karnataka Independent MLAs on July 24 urged the Supreme Court to allow them to withdraw their plea seeking its direction to the state assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to conduct "forthwith" floor test on a trust motion moved by the H D Kumaraswamy government.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose was told by the counsel for the lawmakers R Shankar and and H Nagesh that they wanted to withdraw the petition in view of the recent development.

"Where is Mukul Rohatgi (counsel for the lawmakers)? Where is A M Singhvi (counsel for the Speaker)?" the bench said.

It said it will pass the order only in the presence of the senior counsel.
tags #India #Politics

