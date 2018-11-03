App
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Harsimrat Badal, Sukhbir Badal detained during protest march

The march, led by the Badals, began from Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib and the protesters were stopped near Parliament Street police station in central Delhi

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal were detained by police Saturday when they were participating in a protest march in Delhi to seek justice for the families of those killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The march, led by the Badals, began from Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib and the protesters were stopped near Parliament Street police station in central Delhi.

"Our community has been seeking justice for 34 years. Thousands of Sikhs were massacred, several women were raped and several people lost their homes. Such atrocity is a blot on the history of India. No one received justice. Why is judiciary not taking suo motu action?" Harsimrat Kaur Badal told reporters before she was detained by police.

The Akali Dal has been seeking justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which a large number of Sikhs were killed in the national capital and in other parts of the country in the aftermath of former prime minister Indira Gandhi's assassination by her Sikh bodyguards.
First Published on Nov 3, 2018 03:00 pm

tags #India #Politics

