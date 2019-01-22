App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 12:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court issues production warrant against Sajjan Kumar

The riots broke out after the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A Delhi court on January 22  issued production warrant for January 28 against former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

District Judge Poonam A Bamba issued production warrant against Kumar after Tihar Jail authorities, where he is lodged after conviction in another case related to the riots, could not produce him on January 22.

In the case before the trial court, three persons -- Kumar, Brahmanand Gupta and Ved Prakash -- are facing trial on charges of murder and rioting pertaining to the killing of Surjit Singh in Sultanpuri.

The riots broke out after the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 12:23 pm

