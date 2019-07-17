App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 01:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

189 new rail lines under construction: Govt

Piyush Goyal said railway projects are sanctioned zone-wise and the expenditure on new line projects up to March, 2019 has been Rs 76,917 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As many as 189 new railway lines costing Rs 3.74 lakh crore are in different stages of construction across the country, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha on July 17.

Goyal said railway projects are sanctioned zone-wise and the expenditure on new line projects up to March, 2019 has been Rs 76,917 crore.

"As on April 1, 2019, the Indian Railways have taken up 189 new line projects of length 2,555 km, costing Rs 3,74,753 crore, which are in different stages of execution or planning or sanction," he said during Question Hour.
Read More
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 01:47 pm

tags #India #Indian Railways #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.