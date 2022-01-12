MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

18 UP ministers will desert Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet by January 20: OBC leader Om Prakash Rajbhar

Om Prakash Rajbhar made the claim while welcoming the resignation of Uttar Pradesh ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan.

PTI
January 12, 2022 / 07:55 PM IST

OBC leader Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday claimed that one to two ministers would quit the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet daily and this figure would go up to 18 by January 20.

Rajbhar made the claim while welcoming the resignation of Uttar Pradesh ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan.



“I had realised BJP’s apathy towards Dalits, backwards and the deprived sections of the society in a short time after joining the government in 2017 but these people waited all these days and, left with no hope, are quitting it now,” the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief said.

Rajbhar has joined hands with the Samajwadi Party for the 2022 assembly elections.

“One or two wickets of the BJP Cabinet will fall every day and this figure will reach one-and-a-half dozen by January 20,” he said at a programme on a TV channel after the resignation of Forest and Environment Minister Dara Singh Chauhan on Wednesday and that of Maurya a day ago.

Close

Related stories

In the last state assembly polls, Rajbhar was an alliance partner of the BJP and his party had won four seats then. Rajbhar himself was elected from Zahoorabad in Ghazipur district and was made a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

He, however, had quit the Cabinet in 2019 and broken ties with the saffron party.

Asked about his claim of one-and-a-half dozen ministers quitting Cabinet in Uttar Pradesh and their names, Rajbhar said, “Everybody will come to know about it as and when it happens. Why shall I name them?” The separation of Rajbhar, Maurya and Chauhan has dented the saffron party’s support among numerically significant non-Yadav, “Other Backward Class” people in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Rajbhar, who attended a meeting of the allies called by SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav during the day, said things were going forward smoothly in the opposition alliance and names of the candidates of grouping would be announced phase-wise “without any hassle.”

PTI
Tags: #2022 Assembly Elections #2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Om Prakash Rajbhar #Politics #Samajwadi Party #Yogi Adityanath
first published: Jan 12, 2022 07:55 pm

Must Listen

The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Planning to buy property? Have a deal worked out in your mind from start to finish

The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Planning to buy property? Have a deal worked out in your mind from start to finish

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.