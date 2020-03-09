17 Madhya Pradesh MLAs land in Bengaluru amid political turmoil in state: Reports

Hours after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's meeting with Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, a fresh crisis has hit his government after 17 legislators, including a few ministers, reportedly landed in Bengaluru.

On March 9, they arrived by chartered flights and are staying at an undisclosed location, according to reports.

Reports suggest that all the MLAs are loyal to senior Congress leader and former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.



Scindia and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh could be seen arriving at the CM residence later in the evening on March 9.

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh, meanwhile, has maintained that the party has nothing to do with the developments.

The Congress holds a thin majority in the 230-member Assembly with 114 MLAs of their own and support from two legislators of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and four independents.

The BJP has 107 legislators while two seats are vacant.

On March 3, in a late-night political drama in the state, the Congress claimed that the opposition BJP took eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the Kamal Nath-led government.

On March 5 morning, the Congress held a press conference in New Delhi, in which it claimed that the BJP "abducted 14 MLAs" to bring down its government in Madhya Pradesh.

However, the BJP attributed the entire political drama to the internal bickering of the Congress, saying the saffron party has nothing to do with this.