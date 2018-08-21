App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

17 lakh 'fake' voters found in Madhya Pradesh's 53 assembly segments: Congress

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Reuters - For representation only)
Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh alleged here today that over 17 lakh fake voters were found during a scrutiny of electoral rolls across 53 assembly constituencies in the state.

The state Congress also submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission today, urging it to remove the names of these voters from the electoral rolls.

Shobha Oza, chairperson of MP Congress's media cell, told reporters that the scrutiny done by a private agency hired by the party, found 17.15 lakh duplicate and fake voters across 53 assembly seats in the state.

"In the memorandum submitted to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the state Congress urged him to remove the names of these duplicate and fake voters. We have also submitted a CD comprising the names of these duplicate and fake voters," she said.

Final publication of the electoral rolls in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled on September 27. People can submit their objections and suggestions about the voters' list till August 31.

Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly are scheduled to be held by the end of this year.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 07:54 pm

tags #Congress #India #Madhya Pradesh #Politics

