you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 07:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

16th Lok Sabha passed 240 bills, 23 remained pending: Report

Seven MPs from Delhi had the highest average attendance and on an average, they attended 289 out of the 312 sittings, the report stated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Of the 273 bills introduced in the 16th Lok Sabha, 240 were passed and 23 remained pending, according to a report by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) released.

On an average, MPs asked 251 questions and attended 221 out of the 312 sittings.

Two MPs from Nagaland attended 88 sittings on an average, the lowest in the last five years.

With 264 sittings, two Indian National Lok Dal MPs had the highest average attendance. Two MPs from NPP attended 85 sittings, the lowest.

Among states, 50 MPs from Maharashtra asked the maximum number of questions (534 each), while two MPs from Nagaland asked the least number of questions, 12 each.

Supriya Sule from the NCP, a MP from Baramati in Maharashtra, asked the maximum number of questions - 1,181 .

Among political parties, the maximum number of questions were asked by 18 Shiv Sena MPs, each of them on an average asking 639 questions.

Two MPs belonging to the National People's Party asked the least number of questions. On an average, they asked only 10 questions.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 07:45 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

