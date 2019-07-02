160 IS members, sympathisers arrested across India: Govt tells Lok Sabha

As many as 160 members and sympathisers of the banned terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS) have been arrested so far from different parts of the country, the Lok Sabha was informed on July 2.

Union minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said intelligence inputs on terror threats are regularly shared with the state governments and agencies concerned with the advice to take appropriate steps and sensitise their field formations to prevent any untoward incident.

"The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the states police have registered cases against IS members and sympathisers and have arrested 160 accused so far all over the country," he said replying a written question.

Reddy said some instances of individuals from different states including Kerala, joining the IS have come to the notice of central and state security agencies.