16 out of 17 ministers in new Gujarat cabinet are crorepatis

Of the 17 ministers sworn in on December 12 in Gujarat, 16 are crorepatis, an analysis of affidavits for the Gujarat state assembly by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed.

The minister with the highest declared assets is Balvantsinh Chandansinh Rajput from Sidhpur constituency, with assets worth Rs 372.65 crore.

The analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of the 17 ministers, including the chief minister Bhupendra Patel, has also shown that four (or 24 percent) of the ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves and one minister (or 6 percent) has serious criminal cases registered against him.

In the newly appointed Gujarat cabinet, there is only one woman, Bhanuben Babariya, who has been elected from Rajkot Rural constituency.

A statement by the Association of Democratic Reforms and Gujarat Election Watch, which jointly carried out the analysis said, “Out of the 17 ministers, 16 (94 percent) are crorepatis. The average assets of the 17 ministers is Rs 32.70 crore.”

After Rajput, the other two ministers with the highest assets include Parshottam Solanki and Jagdish Vishwakarma, who have declared total assets worth Rs 52.52 crore and Rs 29.06 crore respectively. The minister with the lowest declared assets is Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai from Devgadhbaria constituency. He has declared assets worth Rs. 92.85 lakhs. In 2017, he had declared his assets worth Rs 35.45 lakhs. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who has been elected from Ghatlodia assembly constituency has assets worth Rs 8.22 crore. ADR in its report also mentioned that a total of 6 (or 35 percent) ministers have declared their educational qualification to be between class VIII and XII pass, while 8 (or 47 percent) are graduates or have higher degrees. Three (or 18 percent) ministers are diploma holders. The ministers were administered oath at the helipad ground in Gandhinagar in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

