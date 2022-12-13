 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
16 out of 17 ministers in new Gujarat cabinet are crorepatis

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST

The analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of the 17 ministers, including the chief minister Bhupendra Patel, has also shown that four (or 24 percent) of the ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Along with Patel, the new council of ministers was also sworn in. (Image: ANI)

Of the 17 ministers sworn in on December 12 in Gujarat, 16 are crorepatis, an analysis of affidavits for the Gujarat state assembly by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed.

The minister with the highest declared assets is Balvantsinh Chandansinh Rajput from Sidhpur constituency, with assets worth Rs 372.65 crore.

The analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of the 17 ministers, including the chief minister Bhupendra Patel, has also shown that four (or 24 percent) of the ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves and one minister (or 6 percent) has serious criminal cases registered against him.

In the newly appointed Gujarat cabinet, there is only one woman, Bhanuben Babariya, who has been elected from Rajkot Rural constituency.

A statement by the Association of Democratic Reforms and Gujarat Election Watch, which jointly carried out the analysis said, “Out of the 17 ministers, 16 (94 percent) are crorepatis. The average assets of the 17 ministers is Rs 32.70 crore.”