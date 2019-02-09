App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 09, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

15 lakh trained workers to be 'backbone' of BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign: Muralidhar Rao

Less than a lakh trained workers were fielded by the party for electioneering in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Muralidhar Rao said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The BJP will field over 15 lakh trained workers, 15 times more than it had in 2014, to drive its Lok Sabha election campaign, a party leader said on February 9.

BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, who is in charge of the party's training department, said the trained manpower will give the party an edge over its rivals in the general elections as no other political party can claim an "asset" like this.

"In all the elections since 2015, this trained workforce has contributed in a big way in swinging poll outcome in the BJP's favour. We are sure that in the 2019 election also, this massive training programme will have a huge impact in ensuring voter turnout and support for the party," he told reporters.

Less than a lakh trained workers were fielded by the party for electioneering in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he said.

related news

Rao claimed that it was due to this massive organisational backup that the saffron party was able to put its rivals far behind in several state assembly elections since 2015 and also managed to put up a "decent show" when it was seen not faring well in some other state polls.

Several BJP leaders have referred to the narrow gap between its and the Congress' vote shares in the Rajasthan assembly polls to assert that the saffron party remains in a strong position there to do well in the Lok Sabha polls.

In all future elections, Rao said, this trained manpower with leadership potential will prove an additional asset for the BJP which no other political party can claim.

"The BJP is approaching the general election 2019 with this reserve of trained political cadre. This is a unique and unprecedented experiment in the history of the BJP. These trained workers will form the backbone of the party's workforce and leadership reserve in the days to come," he said.
First Published on Feb 9, 2019 06:17 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.