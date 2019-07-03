App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 01:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

1,253 railway stations identified for upgradation: Govt

The minister said against these, 1,103 stations have already been developed and remaining 150 number are targeted to be developed by 2019-20.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As many as 1,253 railway stations have so far been identified for upgradation under the 'Adarsh' station scheme, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha on July 3.

Goyal said during 2018-19, additionally, 68 stations have been substantially upgraded through zonal railways under the work of 'Soft upgradation of stations'.

"Presently, upgradation of stations is done under 'Adarsh' station scheme. 1,253 stations have so far been identified for upgradation under the 'Adarsh' station scheme," he said during the Question Hour.

Close

The minister said against these, 1,103 stations have already been developed and remaining 150 number are targeted to be developed by 2019-20.

Goyal said various amenities like improvement of fade of station building, improvement of circulating areas, duly streamlining traffic flow, improvement of platform surface, improvement of existing waiting halls and retiring rooms, toilet facilities, provision of foot over bridges, provision of lifts and escalators etc., have been provided.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #India #Politics #railways

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.