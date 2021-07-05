12 BJP MLAs face one-year suspension for 'abusing' Maharashtra assembly speaker

Maharashtra assembly had convened on July 5 for a two-day Monsoon Session (Image: ANI)

A one-year suspension has been slapped on 12 MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra who allegedly abused and manhandled the assembly speaker.

The suspension was announced on July 5, shortly after a ruckus erupted in the assembly which was convened for the two-day Monsoon Session.

After the ruckus, a resolution was passed in the assembly to suspend the 12 BJP legislators for their alleged misbehaviour with Speaker in-chair Bhaskar Jadhav.

The MLAs against whom action has been taken are Ram Satpute, Vijay Kumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche, Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkalkar, Parag Alavni, Harish Pimpale and Kirtikumar Bangdia.

The speaker claimed that the accused BJP legislators abused him inside his cabin, when the assembly was briefly adjourned. He claimed that BJP state unit chief Chandrakant Patil and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis were present when he was allegedly abused.

"When the House was adjourned, opposition leaders came to my cabin and abused me in front of LoP Devendra Fadnavis and senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil," India Today quoted Jadhav as saying.

Fadnavis later told reporters that the ruling side has "cooked up a false story" to take action against the BJP MLAs for raising the issue of Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation.

"The BJP is ready to sacrifice more than 12 MLAs for OBC reservation," Fadnavis reportedly said. The party has been spearheading the issue of OBC reservation in local bodies, which was quashed through a Supreme Court order last month.

Fadnavis has accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led government of taking insufficient measures to safeguard the OBC quota in local bodies. The state government, however, has sought the Centre's intervention in the matter.