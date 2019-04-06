117 all women polling stations in Mizoram: Chief Electoral Officer

Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashish Kundra on Apirl 6 said there would be 117 all women polling stations, manned by women polling officials and women security staff for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state.

Polling for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram and the bypoll to the Aizawl West Assembly constituency will be held on April 11.

Addressing the media, Kundra said that he had visited the districts of the state to oversee the poll preparedness and was fully satisfied that the election machineries were fully prepared to deliver on the promises of polls.

"All the districts have completed commissioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the third and final round of training of polling officials would be completed by Monday," he said.

This time, there would be 117 all women polling stations, manned by women polling officials and women security staff, on the polling day due to huge positive response in the state assembly polls held late last year, the CEO said.

He said 256 voters awareness forum were formed across the state besides formation of young voters club by social media enthusiasts.

A few polling parties going to far and remote polling stations would leave from the respective district headquarters on Tuesday, most of the polling parties would be despatched on Wednesday.

He said that while six companies of central armed police force (CAPF) personnel were being deployed six additional CAPF companies collected from within the state would also be deployed.

Wireless communication back-up would be in place in 'mobile shadow areas' especially in southernmost Lawngtlai district where 50 per cent of the polling stations do not have mobile network, he said.

The CEO said that there was only one polling station in Lawngtlai district where boats have to be used by polling officials as the village was inaccessible by road.