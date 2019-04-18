App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 10:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

11.61% polling recorded in Assam till 9 am

Polling is being held in 8,992 polling booths in Karimganj (SC), Silchar, Autonmous District(ST), Nowgong and Mangaldoi constituencies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

An estimated 11.61 per cent of the 69,10,592 electorate exercised their franchise in five parliamentary seats of Assam in the second phase polling on Thursday.

Polling is being held in 8,992 polling booths in Karimganj (SC), Silchar, Autonmous District(ST), Nowgong and Mangaldoi constituencies.

Reports of EVM glitches have been reported from several booths in all the five constituencies and efforts are on to correct the snags, an election official said.

Silchar recorded the highest polling at 13.29 per cent followed by 12 per cent in Autonomous District (ST), 11.82 per cent in Karimganj (SC), 11.32 per cent in Mangaldoi and 9.62 per cent in Nowgong.

Women and first-time voters were seen flocking to the booths even before polling began. Among the prominent persons to vote early in the day are AIUDF sitting MP Radheyshyam Biswas from Karimganj, BJP MLA and party candidate from Silchar Dr Rajdeep Roy, BJP candidates from Mangaldoi Dilip Saikia and Rupak Sharma from Nowgong.

Prominent candidates in the fray are Sushmita Dev, Biren Singh Engti, Radheshyam Biswas, Rupak Sharma, Rajdeep Roy, Kripanath Mallah and Prodyut Bordoloi from Nowgong.

Fifty candidates are contesting in the five constituencies. Of these, three candidates are women.

Among the total electorate of 69,10,592, there are 35,54,460 male, 33,55,95 women and 180 of the third gender.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 10:41 am

tags #Assam #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have moved on after the Koffee With Karan c ...

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning 'Lemonade' is officially releasing on all th ...

Kalank Day 1 collection: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film registers o ...

Rangoli Chandel supports Tanushree Dutta, slams Bollywood for mocking ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli’s pink turban is breaking the internet for all ...

Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn: He could quietly replace Alok Nath i ...

Emma Thompson and Jonas Brothers to feature on Saturday Night live

Facebook Testing to Merge News Feed, Stories

Fact vs Fake: Has the Miscreant Behind Notre-Dame Cathedral Blaze Been ...

IPL 2019 | Was Trying to Keep it Simple: Vijay Shankar

4.7-inch iPhone Based on iPhone 8 with Upgraded Internals Reportedly i ...

Elections 2019: Kumaraswamy Urges Voters To Vote As It Affects Develop ...

Iran Says its Armed Forces Not a Regional Threat, Calls for Unity Agai ...

Mayawati Trains Guns on Adityanath's 'Temple Run' Amid EC Ban, Questio ...

Anupam Kher Tweets Adorable DDLJ GIF, Shah Rukh Khan Responds to 'Dadd ...

Shah Rukh Khan Shares a List of His Favourite Films During Live Chat, ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Fair polls impossible with Yogi's actions, s ...

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Party hopping once a taboo, now a virtue in western Uttar Pradesh

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex erases gains, turns negative, Nifty arou ...

RIL shares rise over 2% over Saudi Aramco deal buzz, ahead of Q4 earni ...

SpiceJet rallies 15% along with IndiGo after rival Jet Airways tempora ...

These 45 smallcap stocks rallied 50-195% since October 26; do you own ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP guilty of unleashing I-T raids on politic ...

Madhuri Dixit on Kalank, Total Dhamaal: Actors are more secure about d ...

Lok Sabha polls: How Lucknow's discerning voters chose a prime ministe ...

Jet Airways lenders 'reasonably hopeful' of getting successful bids fo ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Tottenham down Manchester City on away goals to reac ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

WhatsApp may soon rollout Animated Stickers to the Android, iOS and We ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.