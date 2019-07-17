App
Politics
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 03:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

1,083 MHA officials sacked in 5 years for lack of integrity, ineffectiveness: Govt to Rajya Sabha

Nityanand Rai said action against government servants is a continuous process and as per the applicable disciplinary rules, the government has the right to take disciplinary action against erring officials.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

More than 1,000 employees working in the Ministry of Home Affairs have been dismissed from service in the last five years on the grounds of lack of integrity and ineffectiveness in public interest, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha on July 17.

Rai said action against government servants is a continuous process and as per the applicable disciplinary rules, the government has the right to take disciplinary action against erring officials by imposing prescribed penalties, including dismissal and removal from the service.

"A total number of 1,083 officials have been dismissed from government service under the applicable disciplinary rules in the ministry, including its organisations, during the last five years," he said, replying to a written question.

The minister said the provisions of Fundamental Rules (FR) 56(j), Rule 48 of Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 and Rule 16(3) (Amended) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) [AIS (DCRB)] Rules, 1958 lay down the procedure of periodical review for premature retirement of government servants at all levels, on the grounds of lack of integrity and ineffectiveness in public interest.

"As per provisions in applicable disciplinary rules, sufficient opportunities of defence are provided to the government servants before imposing any penalty, including dismissal from government service," he said.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 03:04 pm

tags #India #Politics

