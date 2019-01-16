App
Politics
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

100-Word Take | In Karnataka poaching drama, a warning for Congress

The developments in Karnataka will take the fizz out of Congress’ victory in forming governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Viju Cherian @VijuCherian
Viju Cherian

The southern state of Karnataka is currently witnessing yet another round of resort politics. This time it is the turn for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to be holed up in a resort in Gurugram.

The eight-month-old Congress-JD(S) government, headed by HD Kumaraswamy, has alleged that the BJP — yet to come to terms with the fact that despite being the single largest party it is warming the opposition benches in the assembly — is poaching its MLAs to destabilise the government. The BJP, on its part, is alleging that their MLAs are being poached.

If the ruling coalition’s allegations are true, it reflects poorly on the BJP — is this the way it wants to come to power? What message does it want to send to the voters?

Viju Cherian
Viju Cherian
Opinion Editor|moneycontrol.com

The Congress-JD(S) combine is to blame if there is a perception that the coalition partners are at loggerheads.

The developments in Karnataka will take the fizz out of Congress’ victory in forming governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.  The bigger message — a warning, perhaps — for the Congress is: Government’s with wafer-thin majorities propped up on the support of smaller parties and independents will constantly be under threat.

First Published on Jan 16, 2019 11:18 am

tags #BJP #Congress #HD Kumaraswamy #JDS #Karnataka #Rajasthan

