you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2019 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

‘100% I will prove my majority,’ says newly-elected Karnataka CM B S Yeddyurappa on eve of trust vote

He also said that the finance bill prepared by the previous Congress-JD(S) government would be tabled by him in the assembly on July 29, without any changes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A day ahead of seeking the trust vote in the Karnataka assembly, Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on July 28 expressed confidence about proving the majority.

He also said that the finance bill prepared by the previous Congress-JD(S) government would be tabled by him in the assembly on July 29, without any changes.

“On Monday hundred per cent I will prove the majority,” Yeddyurappa told reporters here. The finance bill (appropriation bill) needs to be passed “urgently”, as otherwise “we will not be able to draw funds even to pay salaries,” he said.

“So tomorrow after moving the confidence motion,we will first take up the finance bill. I have not even changed a comma or full stop in it. I will be tabling the finance bill prepared by the (previous) Congress-JD(S) government,” he added.

Yeddyurappa, who assumed the office of Chief Minister on July 26 had announced that he would seek the trust vote on July 29.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar on July 28 disqualified 14 more Congress-JD(S) rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law, taking the total tally of disqualified legislators to 17, which will not have any direct impact on the Yeddyurappa government’s trust vote on July 29.

The effective strength of the 224-member assembly excluding the Speaker, who has a casting vote in case of a tie, is 207. The magic figure required will be 104.

BJP, along with the support of one independent, has 106 members, Congress 66 (including nominated), JD(S) 34 and one BSP member, who has been expelled by the party for not voting for the Kumaraswamy government during the trust vote.

The 14-month-old Congress-JDS coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy collapsed on July 23 after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly in a climax to a the three-week long intense power struggle.
