you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

100 Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking leadership change, claims Sanjay Jha

Congress denies the claim, saying it's an attempt by the BJP to divert attention from Facebook-BJP links

Moneycontrol News
The Congress sacked Sanjay Jha as its spokesperson after After he publicly criticised the Congress at the time of Sachin Pilot's rebellion last month
The Congress sacked Sanjay Jha as its spokesperson after After he publicly criticised the Congress at the time of Sachin Pilot's rebellion last month

Suspended Congress party leader Sanjay Jha on August 17 claimed that around 100 Congress leaders, including Members of Parliament (MPs), have written to party president Sonia Gandhi, seeking a change in leadership.

Jha said the lawmakers, who are distressed at the state of affairs within the party, have also asked for transparency in elections to the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

"It is estimated that around 100 Congress leaders (including MP's) , distressed at the state of affairs within the party, have written a letter to Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Congress President, asking for change in political leadership and transparent elections in CWC," Jha said in a tweet.

However, calling the "non-existent letter" an attempt by "BJP stooges" to divert attention from Facebook-BJP links, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said: "Special Misinformation Group on Media-TV Debate Guidance' in its WhatsApp of today directed to run the story of a non-existent letter of Congress leaders to divert attention from Facebook-BJP links. Of course, BJP stooges have started acting upon it."

The development comes close on the heels of the recently resolved political crisis in Rajasthan after Sachin Pilot rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's leadership in the state.

After he publicly criticised the Congress at the time of Sachin Pilot's rebellion last month, the party sacked Sanjay Jha as its spokesperson. He was suspended for "anti-party activities" and "breach of discipline".

First Published on Aug 17, 2020 04:41 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics #Sanjay Jha #Sonia Gandhi

